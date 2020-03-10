Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 2,442 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 393,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after purchasing an additional 72,682 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.20. 2,319,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,097,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

