Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 4,880 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.05% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYY. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,963. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $68.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.16.

