Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 5,721 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

IDLV stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.80. 1,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,650. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $35.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.