Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.02.

In other news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMG traded down $2.94 on Tuesday, reaching $108.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,190. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $125.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.