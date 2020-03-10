Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 141.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after purchasing an additional 19,926 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 37.3% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 24,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 634.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $26.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $445.88. The company had a trading volume of 707,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.54 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total transaction of $25,045,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.64.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

