Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 310.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 146.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX traded down $4.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.71. 102,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,390. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $177.77.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

