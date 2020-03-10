Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 20.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 99,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UTF traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,664. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.