Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 585.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 429,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,549,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 61,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 846,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,270,000 after buying an additional 96,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,066,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,802,000 after buying an additional 164,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $69.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,265 shares of company stock valued at $20,736,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

