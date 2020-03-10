Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,105,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 72,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,789. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

