Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 2,875 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 111.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,007,000 after purchasing an additional 213,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,434 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,333,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $279,951,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.18.

SYK stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.24. 1,337,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,205. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.89. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.33 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.