Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 29,074 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,074 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $4,552,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,599,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,706,000 after acquiring an additional 150,508 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,295,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,285,000 after acquiring an additional 654,549 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 34,026 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 395,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 61,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

KMI traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.30. 1,028,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,121,013. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 59,624 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 959,624 shares of company stock valued at $18,933,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

