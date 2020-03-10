Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 17,072 Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.57. Carvana Co has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $115.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.03.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.