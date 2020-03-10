Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,272,000 after acquiring an additional 204,248 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,243,000 after purchasing an additional 280,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after buying an additional 229,860 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,134,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,881,000 after acquiring an additional 93,981 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,119,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,055,207. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $130.26 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

