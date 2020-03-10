Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 115.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its position in Novartis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

NYSE NVS traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.50. 233,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,027. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day moving average is $90.83. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a yield of 2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.