Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 859.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 24,251 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.98. 6,233,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,076,514. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $46.52 and a one year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

