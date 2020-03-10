Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded up $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.99. 27,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,532. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.34. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.54 and a twelve month high of $211.15.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.