Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 46,319,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,340,400. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at $57,874,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,202,368 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.