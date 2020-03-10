Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 131.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,003 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 89,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39,248 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 179,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,148. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00.

