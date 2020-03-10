Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 745,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,551,000 after purchasing an additional 340,607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,164,000 after purchasing an additional 364,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,912 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.95.

