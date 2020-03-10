Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

Shares of RTN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.72. The stock had a trading volume of 150,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,035. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $167.28 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.