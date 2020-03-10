Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 611,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 622,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,192,000 after purchasing an additional 96,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.89. The stock had a trading volume of 107,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.09 and a 12-month high of $211.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

