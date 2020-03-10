Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $1.64 Million in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded down $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.57. 83,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,083. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -105.60 and a beta of 1.71.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $40,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,263,175.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,294 shares of company stock valued at $6,701,534 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.