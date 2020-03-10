Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,224,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 319,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,598,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $961,874,000 after purchasing an additional 215,714 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 457,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after purchasing an additional 137,067 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,110,000 after purchasing an additional 129,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

Shares of ATO traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.93. The stock had a trading volume of 37,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,289. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $98.66 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

