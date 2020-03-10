Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 16,856 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 298.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,856 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,511,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7,559.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 374,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 369,489 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,145,000 after acquiring an additional 348,858 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,061,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.58. 664,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,909. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

