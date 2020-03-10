Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 19,044 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,044 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.13% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,124. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.79.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.