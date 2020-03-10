Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 8,788 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.94. The company had a trading volume of 485,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,326. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.73.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

