Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Lam Research by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $7.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $275.46. The company had a trading volume of 118,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,972. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.59. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $169.52 and a one year high of $344.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,622 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,266 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

