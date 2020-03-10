Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,767,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 122,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEP traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.70. The stock had a trading volume of 392,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,220. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $81.95 and a one year high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,080,389.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.86.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

