Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 5,240 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.60% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

RFDI traded down $4.25 on Tuesday, hitting $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,600. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.52.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.