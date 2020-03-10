Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 2.52% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FUMB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.18. 88,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,641. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $20.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

