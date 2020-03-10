Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Square by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 65,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Square by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 61,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.38. 6,682,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,270,417. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.82, a PEG ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average is $67.01.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,895,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,705. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

