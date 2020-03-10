Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,569,672. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.88 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.