Proxeus (XES) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $272.00

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Proxeus token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Proxeus has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Proxeus has a market cap of $582,362.00 and approximately $272.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.08 or 0.02505747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00214625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00125267 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Proxeus Token Profile

Proxeus launched on January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,242,350 tokens. The official website for Proxeus is proxeus.com. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. The official message board for Proxeus is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proxeus Token Trading

Proxeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proxeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

