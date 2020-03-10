ProximaX (XPX) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One ProximaX token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bilaxy and Kryptono. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and $528,921.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.23 or 0.02525702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00214780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00125455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012238 BTC.

ProximaX Token Profile

ProximaX’s launch date was April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io.

ProximaX Token Trading

ProximaX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Coinsuper and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

