Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 301,700 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.28% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $16,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,908,000 after buying an additional 1,502,205 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 168,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 347,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

