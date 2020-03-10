Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 604,466 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 604,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,426,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of NortonLifeLock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,260,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,450,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,503,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,937,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,499,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

