Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $15,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 387,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at $1,119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 155.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after buying an additional 271,513 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.79. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $131,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,260 shares of company stock worth $3,350,891 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.23.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.