Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 209,190 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 236.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,190 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.43% of Energizer worth $14,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ENR. ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

In other news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ENR stock opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.08. Energizer Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.