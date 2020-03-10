Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 24,700 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Conagra Brands worth $15,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 118.4% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.