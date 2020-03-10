Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 2,790 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $16,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 168.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.69.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $5,024,655.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,711.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $180.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.78. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $196.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

