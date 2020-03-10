Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 113,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $16,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 49,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

Telephone & Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.