Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,901,955 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.32% of Michaels Companies worth $15,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 620,679 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the third quarter valued at $418,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the third quarter valued at $139,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the third quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Michaels Companies by 8.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 13,844 shares during the period.

MIK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Michaels Companies stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $535.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12. Michaels Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

