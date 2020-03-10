Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Church & Dwight worth $17,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 76,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.60 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.