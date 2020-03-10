Prudential Financial Inc. Has $14.78 Million Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 224,221 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Ultra Clean worth $14,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ultra Clean by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UCTT shares. BidaskClub lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

UCTT opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $714.99 million, a PE ratio of -73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $286.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.24 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $110,096.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,146.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $401,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,723.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

