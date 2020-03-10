Prudential Financial Inc. Has $15.55 Million Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Amcor worth $15,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Amcor by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 75.41%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

