Prudential Financial Inc. Has $15.84 Million Position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of WellCare Health Plans worth $15,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,420,000 after purchasing an additional 27,808 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,752,000 after purchasing an additional 282,854 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 854.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 381,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,041,000 after purchasing an additional 341,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 401.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,654,000 after purchasing an additional 292,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 332,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,841,000 after purchasing an additional 176,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCG stock opened at $349.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.38 and its 200-day moving average is $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.56 and a 52 week high of $350.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

