Prudential Financial Inc. Has $16.39 Million Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,903 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.73% of Hilltop worth $16,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 76,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTH stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

