Prudential Financial Inc. Has $16.72 Million Holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 617,833 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Vereit worth $16,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vereit by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vereit stock opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vereit Inc has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s payout ratio is 79.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VER shares. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vereit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

