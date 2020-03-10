Prudential Financial Inc. Has $16.75 Million Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $16,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $97.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.29.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,477 shares of company stock worth $2,103,689 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

