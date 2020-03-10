Prudential Financial Inc. Has $17.32 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,703 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Lincoln National worth $17,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 518,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,601,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,314,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,299,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 57,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 34,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 326,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

